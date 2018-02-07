×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From U.S. Cellular, Amazon, Air Wick and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Unsuspecting customers get "blown away"—almost literally—by hidden fees in a U.S. Cellular spot (which, of course, suggests you switch to U.S. Cellular to avoid such hidden fees). Rebel Wilson stars as a lazy substitute Alexa in an expansion of an Amazon Echo campaign the company formally kicked off during the Super Bowl. And Air Wick says that "Scent moves us" in a commercial for its Air Wick Essential Mist line of home fragrances.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Humanitarian
Amazon Echo: Humanitarian
Premiered on: Star Trek: Voyager, BBC America
Amazon Echo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,278,536,071 (78% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $44,516,647 (64% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.89
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Travis Kelce Brings Out the Big Guns NFL Style: The Handoff
NFL: Travis Kelce Brings Out the Big Guns NFL Style: The Handoff
Premiered on: 2018 Madden Club Series Championship, Disney XD
NFL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,577,023,903 (52% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,591,525 (30% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.98
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Don't Get Blown Away by Hidden Fees
U.S. Cellular: Don't Get Blown Away by Hidden Fees
Premiered on: B1G Tip-Off Show, Big Ten Network
U.S. Cellular data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 27,319,902 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $58,157 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.70
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Transformed Into Mist
Air Wick: Transformed Into Mist
Premiered on: Artful Detective, Ovation
Air Wick data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 288,066,843 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,384,412 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.03
Attention Index: 152 (52% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Long Live Passion
Ram Trucks: Long Live Passion
Premiered on: Tennis, Tennis Channel
Ram Trucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 558,312,567 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,886,858 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 77.43
Attention Index: 43 (57% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

