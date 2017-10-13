Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ubisoft, Wells Fargo, Firestone and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Firestone says that if you bought a truck, you should act like you have a truck—and make sure you have Firestone tires so you can "do 60,000 miles of truck stuff." Wells Fargo deploys one of its Wells Fargo Advisers executives to make the case for why you should have a financial advisor. And Ubisoft hypes its "South Park: The Fractured but Whole" game, available Oct.17.