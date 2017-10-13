×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ubisoft, Wells Fargo, Firestone and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Firestone says that if you bought a truck, you should act like you have a truck—and make sure you have Firestone tires so you can "do 60,000 miles of truck stuff." Wells Fargo deploys one of its Wells Fargo Advisers executives to make the case for why you should have a financial advisor. And Ubisoft hypes its "South Park: The Fractured but Whole" game, available Oct.17.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
South Park: The Fractured but Whole: Masked Crusaders
Ubisoft: South Park: The Fractured but Whole: Masked Crusaders
Premiered on: South Park, Comedy Central
Ubisoft data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,160,484 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $575,441 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.36
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unlock Retirement: Zar Toolan
Wells Fargo: Unlock Retirement: Zar Toolan
Premiered on: Street Signs, CNBC
Wells Fargo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 407,826,515 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,797,955 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.40
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Easy to Prepare
Home Chef: Easy to Prepare
Premiered on: Barter Kings, FYI
Home Chef data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 185,321,318 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,410,614 (19% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.02
Attention Index: 85 (15% more interruptions than avg.)
Truck Stop
Firestone Tires: Truck Stop
Premiered on: Modern Fishing With Jared Jeffries, Outdoor Channel
Firestone Tires data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,346,436 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $329,653 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.04
Attention Index: 164 (64% fewer interruptions than avg.)
NFL: Better Ingredients of the Week: Bengals
Papa John's: NFL: Better Ingredients of the Week: Bengals
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Papa John's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 867,463,817 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,212,946 (15% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.36
Attention Index: 82 (18% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
