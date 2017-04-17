Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walmart, VW, Lincoln and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Walmart calls attention to its charitable efforts by showing cheerful volunteers working at food banks followed by an on-screen message that reads "When you buy select items at Walmart, you help secure a meal for someone in need." Lincoln introduces "complimentary pickup and delivery servicing -- because the most important luxury of all is time." And VW shows a couple sneaking onto a racehorse at a race track to convey the charms of turbo mode on the Passat: "That feeling. Only better." (We didn't notice the usual on-screen, small-type "Do not attempt" disclaimer, so now we want to attempt to commandeer a racehorse.)