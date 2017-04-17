Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walmart, VW, Lincoln and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Walmart calls attention to its charitable efforts by showing cheerful volunteers working at food banks followed by an on-screen message that reads "When you buy select items at Walmart, you help secure a meal for someone in need." Lincoln introduces "complimentary pickup and delivery servicing -- because the most important luxury of all is time." And VW shows a couple sneaking onto a racehorse at a race track to convey the charms of turbo mode on the Passat: "That feeling. Only better." (We didn't notice the usual on-screen, small-type "Do not attempt" disclaimer, so now we want to attempt to commandeer a racehorse.)

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
A Chain Reaction: Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Walmart: A Chain Reaction: Fight Hunger. Spark Change.
Network: Food Network
Show: Iron Chef Gauntlet
Primetime Airing: Apr. 16, 9:32 pm ET
Giddyup Volkswagen: Giddyup
Network: ABC
Show: Good Morning America
Primetime Airing: Apr. 14, 8:42 pm ET
Always There Emirates: Always There
Network: Tennis Channel
Show: ATP Tennis
Primetime Airing: Apr. 14, 9:23 pm ET
Seamless: The Human Side of Engineering Lincoln Motor Company: Seamless: The Human Side of Engineering
Network: Food Network
Show: Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Primetime Airing: Apr. 14, 8:38 pm ET
M2sters Champion TaylorMade: M2sters Champion
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Airing Date: Apr. 14, 5:15 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 46,037
Social Actions: 7,476,518
SpotShare: 14.57%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 87,013
Social Actions: 4,113,066
SpotShare: 8.14%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 3,545,825
Social Actions: 196,431
SpotShare: 7.34%
Search It McDonald's: Search It
Online Views: 1,843,054
Social Actions: 11,971
SpotShare: 3.66%
The White Princess: Quite the Politician Starz Channel: The White Princess: Quite the Politician
Online Views: 51,767
Social Actions: 1,005,129
SpotShare: 2.05%
