Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walt Disney World, Subway, Home Depot and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Walt Disney World plugs its elaborate "Pandora: The World of Avatar" attraction. The Home Depot says that "stunning doesn't have to be stunningly expensive" to encourage you to do a quick makeover of your (dated) bathroom. And Subway hypes its current $6 footlong sandwich special in an ad that emphasizes its own ad-ness (an announcer calls attention to a blinking starburst graphic that says "$6 each LIMITED TIME").
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.