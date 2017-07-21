×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Walt Disney World, Subway, Home Depot and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Walt Disney World plugs its elaborate "Pandora: The World of Avatar" attraction. The Home Depot says that "stunning doesn't have to be stunningly expensive" to encourage you to do a quick makeover of your (dated) bathroom. And Subway hypes its current $6 footlong sandwich special in an ad that emphasizes its own ad-ness (an announcer calls attention to a blinking starburst graphic that says "$6 each LIMITED TIME").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Pandora: Beyond Belief
Disney Parks & Resorts: Pandora: Beyond Belief
Premiered on: Avatar, AMC
Disney Parks & Resorts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 103,528,619 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,137,007 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.82 (+3.43 vs. industry)
For Everyone: Joel
Sundown Naturals: For Everyone: Joel
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Sundown Naturals data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 28,174,892 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $175,356 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 98.12 (+5.63 vs. industry)
Blinking Starburst
Subway: Blinking Starburst
Premiered on: Tour de France Pre Show, NBC Sports
Subway data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,194,013,288 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,334,626 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.15 (+0.07 vs. industry)
The Long Haul
SeaSucker: The Long Haul
Premiered on: 2017 Tour de France, NBC Sports
SeaSucker data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,744,282 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,494 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 99.09 (+7.67 vs. industry)
Discover Vanities
The Home Depot: Discover Vanities
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
The Home Depot data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,481,487,696 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,387,755 (25% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.58 (-0.81 vs. industry)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.

