Watch the Newest Ads on TV From York Peppermint Pattie, Lexus, Esurance and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Lexus highlights the "advanced safety technology" of its vehicles while also hyping its Golden Opportunity Sales Event. Esurance once again deploys a familiar voice -- that of actor John Krasinski (Jim from "The Office") -- to tout itself as "The Smarter Way" to get insured. And York Peppermint Pattie suggest that biting into one of its treats will make you feel like a powerful Viking king -- more or less.