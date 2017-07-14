×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From York Peppermint Pattie, Lexus, Esurance and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Lexus highlights the "advanced safety technology" of its vehicles while also hyping its Golden Opportunity Sales Event. Esurance once again deploys a familiar voice -- that of actor John Krasinski (Jim from "The Office") -- to tout itself as "The Smarter Way" to get insured. And York Peppermint Pattie suggest that biting into one of its treats will make you feel like a powerful Viking king -- more or less.

Viking King YORK Peppermint Pattie: Viking King
Network: NBC Universo
Show: Universo Now
Primetime Airing: Jul. 13, 8:45 pm ET
Golden Opportunity Sales Event: Advanced Lexus: Golden Opportunity Sales Event: Advanced
Network: MSNBC
Show: First Look
Primetime Airing: Jul. 13, 9:33 pm ET
The Smarter Way Esurance: The Smarter Way
Network: CBS Sports
Show: World's Strongest Man 2015
Primetime Airing: Jul. 13, 10:51 pm ET
Summer Blowout: Everything Kmart: Summer Blowout: Everything
Network: FOX
Show: TMZ
Primetime Airing: Jul. 13, 10:36 pm ET
Storewide Mattress Sale: Twin Sets Rooms to Go: Storewide Mattress Sale: Twin Sets
Network: CW
Show: The Robert Irvine Show
Airing Date: Jul. 13, 4:56 pm ET
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 4,671,624
Social Actions: 89,424
SpotShare: 10.88%
Game of Thrones Season Seven: Winter Is Here HBO: Game of Thrones Season Seven: Winter Is Here
Online Views: 3,086,679
Social Actions: 65,091
SpotShare: 7.42%
Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners Chevrolet: Chevy Surprises F-150 Owners
Online Views: 3,915,366
Social Actions: 37,762
SpotShare: 7.10%
Details Mazda: Details
Online Views: 4,384,373
Social Actions: 17,532
SpotShare: 6.67%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 691,549
Social Actions: 3,116
SpotShare: 1.07%

