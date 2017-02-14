Watch Last Night's New Ads From 7Up, Kia, Verizon and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, 7Up encourages you to "mix it up a little" -- with help from 2 Chainz -- while Thomas Middleditch of "Silicon Valley" fame drops the mic (repeatedly) for Verizon (Lindsay Stein has the background on the campaign here). Meanwhile, an announcer talks about the various advances in the 2017 Kia Niro, including autonomous emergency braking and best-in-class gas mileage.

New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Mix It Up a Little: Yacht 7UP: Mix It Up a Little: Yacht
Network: TV ONE
Show: Living Single
Primetime Airing: Feb. 13, 9:25 pm ET
Drop the Mic Verizon: Drop the Mic
Network: CBS
Show: 2 Broke Girls
Primetime Airing: Feb. 13, 8:46 pm ET
Horizon Zero Dawn: Robotic Dinosaurs PlayStation: Horizon Zero Dawn: Robotic Dinosaurs
Network: ESPN2
Show: Mike & Mike
Primetime Airing: Feb. 13, 10:26 pm ET
Breakthroughs Kia: Breakthroughs
Network: TNT
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Feb. 13, 10:41 pm ET
Play Together Nintendo: Play Together
Network: Disney XD
Show: Star vs. the Forces of Evil
Primetime Airing: Feb. 13, 8:53 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Online Views: 7978849
Social Actions: 171663
SpotShare: 9.14%
Equality Nike: Equality
Online Views: 4255091
Social Actions: 40653
SpotShare: 3.70%
It Takes Two Target: It Takes Two
Online Views: 3761958
Social Actions: 28490
SpotShare: 3.10%
Born the Hard Way Budweiser: Born the Hard Way
Online Views: 1854210
Social Actions: 62353
SpotShare: 2.64%
It Takes Two Teaser Target: It Takes Two Teaser
Online Views: 153
Social Actions: 84952
SpotShare: 1.94%

