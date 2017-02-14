Watch Last Night's New Ads From 7Up, Kia, Verizon and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, 7Up encourages you to "mix it up a little" -- with help from 2 Chainz -- while Thomas Middleditch of "Silicon Valley" fame drops the mic (repeatedly) for Verizon (Lindsay Stein has the background on the campaign here). Meanwhile, an announcer talks about the various advances in the 2017 Kia Niro, including autonomous emergency braking and best-in-class gas mileage.