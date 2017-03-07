Watch Last Night's New Ads From Heineken, Dell, Geico and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Dell shows off the InfinityEdge dsplay of its XPS 13 2-in-1 convertible laptop, while Heineken deploys racing legend Jackie Stewart to help promote a simple message: "When you drive, never drink." And in a Geico commercial, a moose-shaped bumper sticker on the back of an RV has a bit of an existential crisis.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
When You Drive, Never Drink Heineken: When You Drive, Never Drink
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: TMZ Sports Weekend
Primetime Airing: Mar. 6, 9:10 pm ET
Bumper Stickers GEICO: Bumper Stickers
Network: BET
Show: The Steve Harvey Show
Primetime Airing: Mar. 6, 9:49 pm ET
Laptop With InfinityEdge Display Dell: Laptop With InfinityEdge Display
Network: TBS
Show: Long Lost Family
Primetime Airing: Mar. 6, 9:58 pm ET
Witness Protection Apartments.com: Witness Protection
Network: OXYGEN
Show: Stop Smoking Now
Primetime Airing: Mar. 6, 10:07 pm ET
This St. Patrick's Day Jameson Irish Whiskey: This St. Patrick's Day
Network: ESPN2
Show: NBA: The Jump
Airing Date: Mar. 6, 11:51 pm ET
Most Engaging
The Truth Is Hard The New York Times: The Truth Is Hard
Online Views: 3151968
Social Actions: 9529
SpotShare: 6.81%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1503
Social Actions: 46417
SpotShare: 6.23%
Carry Cadillac: Carry
Online Views: 1809860
Social Actions: 5805
SpotShare: 3.96%
Believer Nintendo: Believer
Online Views: 1318555
Social Actions: 3610
SpotShare: 2.84%
Meeting Haribo: Meeting
Online Views: 6646
Social Actions: 14573
SpotShare: 2.00%

