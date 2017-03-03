Watch Last Night's New Ads From Lexus, IBM Watson and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Baskin-Robbins reveals its ice cream flavor of the month (spoiler: it's something called Reese's 3-Pointer), while Lexus shows off "the aggressively designed" RX in a spot with a subtle hint of a same-sex relationship. And IBM Watson narrates a commercial showing off all its (his?) capabilities "on land, on sea and in the air."