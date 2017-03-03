Watch Last Night's New Ads From Lexus, IBM Watson and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Baskin-Robbins reveals its ice cream flavor of the month (spoiler: it's something called Reese's 3-Pointer), while Lexus shows off "the aggressively designed" RX in a spot with a subtle hint of a same-sex relationship. And IBM Watson narrates a commercial showing off all its (his?) capabilities "on land, on sea and in the air."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Ahead of the Curve Lexus: Ahead of the Curve
Network: ABC
Show: When We Rise
Primetime Airing: Mar. 2, 10:08 pm ET
On Sea, on Land and in the Air IBM Watson: On Sea, on Land and in the Air
Network: CNBC
Show: Worldwide Exchange
Primetime Airing: Mar. 2, 9:54 pm ET
Strong Feels Good Cytosport Muscle Milk: Strong Feels Good
Network: Comedy Central
Show: Comedy Central Presents
Airing Date: Mar. 2, 11:57 pm ET
Evony: The King's Return: King Arthur vs. George Washington TOP GAMES INC.: Evony: The King's Return: King Arthur vs. George Washington
Network: TBS
Show: Married ... With Children
Primetime Airing: Mar. 2, 9:23 pm ET
Yes, Please Baskin-Robbins: Yes, Please
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: George Lopez
Primetime Airing: Mar. 2, 8:28 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Truth Is Hard The New York Times: The Truth Is Hard
Online Views: 5950081
Social Actions: 68009
SpotShare: 10.83%
Best Picture Google: Best Picture
Online Views: 9789060
Social Actions: 29257
SpotShare: 10.47%
The Rest of Us Samsung Mobile: The Rest of Us
Online Views: 4411752
Social Actions: 34819
SpotShare: 6.65%
Bright: This Land Is Your Land Netflix: Bright: This Land Is Your Land
Online Views: 1710161
Social Actions: 54734
SpotShare: 6.24%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1597
Social Actions: 49745
SpotShare: 4.43%

