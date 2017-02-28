Watch Last Night's New Ads From Snickers, Swiffer, Walmart and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Snickers takes on medical malpractice as part of its continuing campaign that makes light of hunger-related screw-ups -- this time a doctor accidentally sews his phone into a patient's belly -- while Swiffer commiserates with parents whose kids (no matter how adorable they are) track dirt into the house. And Walmart draws attention to its Walmart Academy training program; "It's all part of our commitment to take care of the people who take care of you," an announcer says in the feel-good spot.