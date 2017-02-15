Watch Last Night's New Ads From Target, Macy's, Visit Las Vegas and More

Among the new releases, Target serves up a new 30-second spot with the tagline "Happy Together, TargetStyle" that uses the same song ("It Takes Two," performed by Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty) the retailer used in its epic three-minute Grammys commercial. Macy's, meanwhile, gets detailed about its President's Day Sale (e.g., jewelry is up to 55% off). And in a Visit Las Vegas spot, a guy tucked into a bed in a darkened hotel room uses his bedside phone to order a dozen roses for the guest in Room 867, and then adds, "Uh, wait -- and another dozen to 289." Cue the "What happens here, stays here" tagline.