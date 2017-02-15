Watch Last Night's New Ads From Target, Macy's, Visit Las Vegas and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Target serves up a new 30-second spot with the tagline "Happy Together, TargetStyle" that uses the same song ("It Takes Two," performed by Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty) the retailer used in its epic three-minute Grammys commercial. Macy's, meanwhile, gets detailed about its President's Day Sale (e.g., jewelry is up to 55% off). And in a Visit Las Vegas spot, a guy tucked into a bed in a darkened hotel room uses his bedside phone to order a dozen roses for the guest in Room 867, and then adds, "Uh, wait -- and another dozen to 289." Cue the "What happens here, stays here" tagline.