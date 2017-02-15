Watch Last Night's New Ads From Target, Macy's, Visit Las Vegas and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Target serves up a new 30-second spot with the tagline "Happy Together, TargetStyle" that uses the same song ("It Takes Two," performed by Carly Rae Jepsen and Lil Yachty) the retailer used in its epic three-minute Grammys commercial. Macy's, meanwhile, gets detailed about its President's Day Sale (e.g., jewelry is up to 55% off). And in a Visit Las Vegas spot, a guy tucked into a bed in a darkened hotel room uses his bedside phone to order a dozen roses for the guest in Room 867, and then adds, "Uh, wait -- and another dozen to 289." Cue the "What happens here, stays here" tagline.

All That & More, TargetStyle Target: All That & More, TargetStyle
Network: Nick
Show: Team Umizoomi
Primetime Airing: Feb. 14, 10:14 pm ET
Two Dozen Roses Visit Las Vegas: Two Dozen Roses
Network: fyi
Show: Kitchen Nightmares
Primetime Airing: Feb. 14, 9:47 pm ET
Silk Man: Zoned Out Silk: Silk Man: Zoned Out
Network: CBS
Show: CBS Morning News
Primetime Airing: Feb. 14, 10:36 pm ET
To Be Great Nature Valley: To Be Great
Network: Comedy Central
Show: 50 First Dates
Airing Date: Feb. 14, 7:31 pm ET
Presidents Day Sale: Bedding, Bath and Fine Jewelry Macy's: Presidents Day Sale: Bedding, Bath and Fine Jewelry
Network: Ovation
Show: Celebrity Conversations
Primetime Airing: Feb. 14, 8:32 pm ET
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Online Views: 6621866
Social Actions: 162304
SpotShare: 9.36%
Equality Nike: Equality
Online Views: 4340824
Social Actions: 45540
SpotShare: 4.51%
It Takes Two Target: It Takes Two
Online Views: 3761958
Social Actions: 28490
SpotShare: 3.62%
Magic Wanda Air Wick: Magic Wanda
Online Views: 586656
Social Actions: 65725
SpotShare: 2.32%
It Takes Two Teaser Target: It Takes Two Teaser
Online Views: 247
Social Actions: 84734
SpotShare: 2.24%

