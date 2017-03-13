Watch Scarlett Johansson Take on Ivanka Trump in Scathing 'SNL' Spoof Fragrance Ad

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Monday, March 13:

Occasionally we've attempted (with limited success) Trump-free editions of this daily media scan. Today we're aiming for an edition devoid of items about the media's obsession of the moment: the blizzard set to bear down on the East Coast. Let's see how it goes! (Tomorrow might be a different story.) Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Are you in Austin for SXSW? A team of Ad Age reporters and editors is, and you can find links to their ongoing coverage here.

2. "EBay is in the process of building up its own internal advertising sales team, cutting ties with the outside sales firm along the way," Recode's Jason Del Rey reports. "It is also eliminating product ads that link to other websites and replacing them with advertising options that help brands drive sales directly on eBay."

3. The Washington Post strikes a slightly weary, resigned tone in this headline this morning: "Yes, Kellyanne Conway suggested Trump Tower could have been monitored through TVs and microwaves."

4. "Putin critic says he's one of the lucky ones: 'I'm still here'." That's headline that CBS's "60 Minutes" put on the transcript for "Poisoned," a segment hosted by Leslie Stahl on Sunday that examined "the unfortunate fate that stalks some of Putin's most prominent critics: unsolved shootings, suspicious suicides and poisonings."

5. "President Trump can (and did) make Preet Bharara vacate his office as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York -- firing him on Saturday after Bharara refused to resign. But he can't make him go quietly," writes The Week's Peter Weber in a tweet-parsing post titled "Fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara cryptically suggests he was investigating Trump or his allies." Weber adds,

CNN's Jeffrey Toobin also noted on Saturday night that Bharara "has been involved in a lot of investigations that are at least peripherally related to Donald Trump," apparently including "some investigations that involve the Trump Organization and Russia." The ongoing investigations in Bharara's office are expected to continue with minimal interruption under career prosecutors, at least for now.

6. Scarlett Johansson, the guest host of the weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live," played Ivanka Trump in this rather scathing spoof ad for a fragrance called Complicit:

7. And finally, speaking of Ivanka Trump, well, this isn't good: "Ivanka Trump was importing 50 tonnes of Chinese clothing as her father was saying 'buy American'" (an Agence France-Presse investigation neatly summed up by Britain's The Independent).

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.