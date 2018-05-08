Watch Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel try to make sense of Rudy Giuliani's hapless media tour

Even if you haven't been paying terribly close attention, you're probably aware that President Trump's latest laywer, Rudy Giuliani, has been having a really hard time on the new job. How bad has it been? Just watch: Seth Meyers devoted his signature "A Closer Look" segment on NBC's "Late Night" last night to Giuliani's mess, lining up his various hapless TV appearances, plus his boss's exceptionally condescending comments ("I'll tell you what, Rudy's a great guy, but he just started a day ago. But he really has heart into it, he's working hard..."). As Meyers sums up Trump's defense: "Give the kid a break! He's only 73, going on Nosferatu!" (Cue juxtaposed shots of Giuliani and Nosferatu.) Meyers then adds, "He's a former mayor and U.S. attorney who's now the laywer for the president of the United States, and Trump talks about him like he's a trainee at Chipotle." (Cue a shot of Giuliani in a Chipotle smock.)

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel, in a portion of his opening monologue (below) on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," actually hauled out his chalk board to attempt to make sense of a couple of Giuliani's more bumbling statements to George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week." Essentially all Kimmel did was was go over two of Giuliani's verbatim pronouncements clause by clause, causing his studio audience to repeatedly erupt in laughter—that's how nonsensical Giuliani's statements have been. In other words, this is (dark) comedy that writes itself.