Watch Seth Meyers Nail the Most Surreal Aspect of the Comey Hearing

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, March 21:

Some days these media scans are light on Trump-related items. Today, I'm afraid, is (unavoidably) not one of those days. If you've already had your fill of news from Trumpland -- particularly the spin and counterspin surrounding Monday's testimony by FBI Director James Comey before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election -- consider skipping ahead to No. 6 and No. 7, below.

1. This, from CNN's Tal Kopan, is helpful: "9 things we learned from the Comey hearing."

2. Here's a take on the Comey hearing from Breitbart: "Democrats Hoped to Hurt Trump, but Raised Suspicions of Obama." Joel B. Pollak writes,

The mainstream media have been doing a victory lap since the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Security Agency (NSA) confirmed on Monday in testimony before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee that President Barack Obama did not wiretap Trump Tower. But that was already known. There was only one new revelation at the hearing, and it was a bombshell: senior Obama administration officials could have known the identities of surveillance targets.

3. During "A Closer Look" segment titled "Comey Hearing Adds to Chaos of Trump Presidency" on "The Late Show" last night, Seth Meyers nailed the most surreal aspect of the Comey hearing. Jump ahead to the 6:40 mark in this video for context; at 7:26, Meyer's sums things up: "Witnesses in a hearing are now fact-checking the president's tweets about that hearing during the hearing."

<br />

4. "Andrew Napolitano, the senior legal analyst for Fox News, has been temporarily sidelined following his unproved assertion last week that former President Barack Obama had asked for British assistance in spying on Donald J. Trump," The New York Times' John Koblin reports.

5. The optics -- and the timing -- here are a little off, wouldn't you say?: "Rex Tillerson to Skip Key NATO Summit, Plans to Travel to Russia," per NBC News. Abigail Williams and Alexander Smith write,

America's smaller European allies have expressed concern about President Donald Trump's mixed signals on whether he would protect them against Russia. The uncertainty threatened to deepen late Monday when U.S. officials said that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson planned to skip what would have been his first official meeting with NATO in April. However, Tillerson will travel later in the month to a series of unspecified meetings in Russia, a State Department spokesman confirmed to NBC News.

6. There is absolutely nothing about Trump & Friends in this very important story from the A.V. Club: "Rob Lowe and his sons are going to hunt Bigfoot for A&E."

7. And finally, this video from former BuzzFeed employee Safiya Nygaard has run up more than 2 million views on her YouTube channel in less than 48 hours. There's nothing exactly explosive in what she has to say, but Nygaard does offer some insights (starting at the 5:18 mark) about subsuming her personal identity to BuzzFeed's larger marketing and monetization goals.

<br />