Watch Seth Meyers React to the Media Fawning Over the 'New' Trump

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, March 2:

Is it ethical to reject ethics training? (See No. 5, below.) What kind of a question is that? Only a loser would ask that kind of question! If you've already got tremendous ethics, the very best ethics, what could you possibly learn from ethics training? Anyway, speaking of ethics, let's get started ...

1. A common theme of beltway reporting at the moment: Attorney General Jeff Sessions is kind of in hot water. A top story on the front page of this morning's Washington Post, for instance, is headlined "Sessions spoke twice to Russian envoy"; the web version of the story, by Adam Entous, Ellen Nakashima and Greg Miller, is titled "Sessions met with Russian envoy twice last year, encounters he later did not disclose."

2. Over at Politico, a story by Rebecca Morin, Josh Meyer and Austin Wright headlined "Sessions under fire over Russia meetings" carries the subhead "Leading Democrats demand his resignation." Here's the key passage:

It wasn't just Democrats amping up the pressure. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said a special prosecutor should be appointed if investigators find any evidence of wrongdoing by the Trump campaign, adding that Sessions should recuse himself from any investigation into contacts between the campaign and Russia.

3. Elon Musk took to Twitter last night to tell a fifth grader he likes her idea for bypassing ad agencies for Tesla commercials and instead crowdsourcing homemade ads made by Tesla fans. Isn't that just adorable?

Thank you for the lovely letter. That sounds like a great idea. We'll do it! https://t.co/ss2WmkOGyk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2017

4. I know you're extremely busy, dear reader, and don't necessarily have time to stay on top of all the most important breaking celebrity news. That's why I'm sharing this actual Us Weekly headline, from its morning email newsletter, with you: "Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes 'Handsome' Boyfriend Brad Falchuk a 'Happy Birthday'." I'm serious -- that's a real headline. Anyway, now you know.

5. Ethics, schmethics. "President Donald Trump's team rejected a course for senior White House staff, cabinet nominees and other political appointees that would have provided training on leadership, ethics and management," according to documents reviewed by Politico's Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey. "The documents suggest the program could have better prepared officials for working within existing laws and executive orders, and provided guidance on how to navigate Senate confirmation for nominees and political appointees, how to deal with congressional and media scrutiny, and how to work with Congress and collaborate with agencies -- some of the same issues that have become major stumbling blocks in the early days of the administration." Oh well.

6. Are you buying Trump 2.0? New York Daily News cartoonist Bill Bramhall isn't.

7. And finally, speaking of Trump 2.0, on NBC's "Late Night" last night Seth Meyers took the media to task for suddenly "fawning" over President Trump:

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.