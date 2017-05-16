Watch Seth Meyers Valiantly Try to Explain Every Trumpy Thing Going on Right Now

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, May 16:

So, uh, the president of the United States has reportedly done another rather astonishing thing, and by now we all know the lather-rinse-repeat media drill: the flat-out denial and/or non-denial denial from Trump surrogates followed by a prompt reversal from the president himself. What instructions should we put on this particular political CPG? Maybe just this: Shock, deny, confirm. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. The story dominating the front page of The Daily Beast this morning is a team-written post (Lachlan Markay, Tim Mak, Asawin Suebsaeng and Jana Winter) headlined "White House Staff 'Hiding' as Russia Chaos Engulfs West Wing."

White House and administration officials are reeling at news that President Donald Trump shared classified information with Russia's top diplomats during an Oval Office meeting last week. ... The White House initially denied the reports, but Trump confirmed that he had shared information on terrorism and airline security with the Russians in two Twitter posts on Tuesday morning. Communications staff and senior staffers at the White House were literally "hiding in offices," according to a senior Trump aide, as a gaggle of White House press stormed White House hallways just after the Washington Post story broke on Monday evening.

2. Speaking of that Washington Post story, here's how it looks on the front page of this morning's print edition (and here is the web version of the story, ICYMI):

3. Speaking of the Tweeter in Chief, the Post's Greg Sargent serves up this reaction to the president's reaction to the Post's story: "Trump's bizarre Russia tweetstorm digs his hole deeper."

4. Hey, is there any media news that's not Trump-Russia-related? Why, yes! "Are Millennials Wasting So Much Money on Smashed Avocados That They Can't Afford Houses?" Just in case you missed Avocado Toastgate -- or whatever we're supposed to call it -- Slate's Matthew Dessem explains,

The internet exploded Monday when Tim Gurner, a 35-year-old multimillionaire real estate mogul from Australia, appeared on the Australian version of 60 Minutes with strong words for spendthrift millennials. "When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn't buying smashed avocados for 19 bucks and four coffees at four dollars each," Gurner said.

5. Speaking of important questions you hadn't necessarily previously thought to ask: Is there anyone in the world other than Rupert Murdoch who wants to buy a newspaper right now? Why, yes! "Chicago Tribune owner seeks to buy Sun-Times," per the Chicago Tribune.

6. Last night on Twitter, Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" unearthed a July 6, 2016 tweet by Donald Trump ("Crooked Hillary Clinton and her team 'were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.' Not fit!") plus a bunch of other tweets along the same lines and offered up a rather pointed 14-part response.

7. And finally, what's remarkable about Seth Meyers' "A Closer Look" segment on "Late Night" last night is how it makes painfully clear just how head-spinning Trump-related news is day in and day out. (Remember all that Comey-firing stuff? Seems so long ago now, doesn't it?)

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.