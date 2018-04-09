Watch the 'SNL' ad spoof for Nike's non-revolutionary Pro-Chiller Leggings, for couch potatoes

"Introducing the new Nike Pro-Chiller Leggings," an announcer says in voice-over. "Designed for endurance, but used for what most women actually do in leggings: settin' up shop on their couch." Aidy Bryant is on hand to explain how her "soft pants" are perfect for moving from couch to bed to "other side of couch." And Kate McKinnon emphatically notes that "I'm tired from my nap!" Honestly, the ad's so motivational it could almost inspire you to engage in a long-stretch maneuver to reach over to your coffee table to pick up your smartphone to order Nike Pro-Chiller Leggings—if they actually existed.