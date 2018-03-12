Watch the 'SNL' Promo for 'This Is U.S.,' a (Spoof) Tearjerker About All the Trump Administration Drama

The weekend's broadcast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" included a promo (above) for an NBC drama with a very familiar look and feel, and an announcer declaring that "Millions of Americans have tuned into the show that's captivating a nation." The start of it will have you thinking you're watching yet another ad for "This Is Us," but then five seconds in Ben Carson (played by the episode's guest host Sterling K. Brown) makes an appearance, followed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Stormy Daniels (Cecily Strong), Jared Kushner (Pete Davidson) and Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon).

This tearjerker, called "This Is U.S.," is about "the real-life drama happening in our government every day," as the announcer explains in voice-over. And just like a "This Is Us" ad, the spoof promo quotes the reviews, like this (fake) one from Entertainment Weekly: "You'll be laughing through tears. Except without the laughing. So I guess just regular crying."