Watch: 'SNL' Reveals What Women Really Think of Pandora Charms

Note to husbands: If you got your wife a Pandora charm or a Pandora bracelet with some starter charms for Christmas, well, here's hoping you kept the receipt.

In an ad spoof that aired as a part of the weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live," a series of women (played by cast members Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant) struggle to hide their disappointment at getting Pandora charms from their trying-to-be-thoughtful (but not really) husbands. In voice-over, we hear that "At Pandora charms, we take one little fact about your wife and turn it into jewelry. If it's a noun, it's a charm. Pandora charms say the things you want to tell her the most. Like, 'I know what job you have, and that job is nurse.' Or 'You like drinking.' Or 'This is a dog.' And once you've bought a Pandora bracelet, you can get her one of these $60 whatevers for every birthday, Mother's Day and anniversary for the rest of her natural life."