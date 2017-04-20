Watch Stephen Colbert's 'Stephen Colbert' Say Farewell to Bill O'Reilly

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, April 20:

In today's media scan, a real late-night talk show host invites a former fake late-night talk show host (with an eerie resemblance) to eulogize the career of the real prime-time talk show host who inspired the real late-night talk show host to create the fake late-night talk show host in the first place. And, oh, a real news organization says it figured out which Russian political organization masterminded the creation of fake news to help tilt the U.S. presidential election toward Donald Trump -- but a fake Russian news organization says this latest real news about the fake news is ... fake news. Got all that? Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Hey, nice headline, Quartz! "Here are the 35 million reasons Bill O'Reilly was fired."

2. Samantha Bee has a few editing suggestions for Bill O'Reilly:

3. "Alphabet Inc.'s Google is planning to introduce an ad-blocking feature in the mobile and desktop versions of its popular Chrome web browser, according to people familiar with the company's plans," per The Wall Street Journal's Jack Marshall. "Google could announce the feature within weeks, but it is still ironing out specific details and still could decide not to move ahead with the plan, the people said." Flashback (to March 10 of last year): "Hint of the Future? Opera Debuts Browser With Ad Blocking Built In," per Ad Age's George Slefo.

4. In the latest Trump-and-Russia-related bombshell, Reuters' Ned Parker, Jonathan Landay and John Walcott are out with a report headlined "Exclusive: Putin-linked think tank drew up plan to sway 2016 U.S. election - documents." It begins,

A Russian government think tank controlled by Vladimir Putin developed a plan to swing the 2016 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump and undermine voters' faith in the American electoral system, three current and four former U.S. officials told Reuters. They described two confidential documents from the think tank as providing the framework and rationale for what U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded was an intensive effort by Russia to interfere with the Nov. 8 election. U.S. intelligence officials acquired the documents, which were prepared by the Moscow-based Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, after the election.

P.S. "'Conspiracy theory fantasies': Russian think tank dismisses report it masterminded Trump victory," per the Kremlin-controlled RT.com.

5. Oh dear. "Publishers are seeing another big decline in reach on Facebook," per Digiday's Lucia Moses.

6. John Legend, Viola Davis, Jeff Bezos, Melinda Gates and Riz Ahmed are the five cover stars fronting Time's just-released Time 100 list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The magazine's editors made some ... let's just say mischievous choices in selecting guest contributors to write tributes for the political figures among the honorees, including Paul Ryan on Donald Trump, Rahm Emanuel on Reince Priebus, Henry Kissinger on Jared Kushner and Wendi Murdoch on Ivanka Trump.

7. And finally, on CBS's "Late Show" last night, Stephen Colbert invited a special guest, "Stephen Colbert," to deliver a touching farewell to ousted Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.