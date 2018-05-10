Watch the (surprisingly dramatic) trailer for Showtime's new docuseries about the Trump-era New York Times

The dramatic tension in Andrew Rossi's 2011 documentary "Page One: Inside The New York Times" was supplied by the operatic decline of the newspaper industry and the spectacle of Times journalists (most notably the late, great David Carr) just trying to do their jobs as the media economy crumbled around them. The dramatic tension in Liz Garbus' "The Fourth Estate," an upcoming Showtime documentary series, has to do with the paper's journalists just trying to do their jobs as President Trump attacks journalism itself and openly fantasizes about the end of "the failing New York Times."

Garbus, the Oscar-nominated director of acclaimed documentaries including "Bobby Fischer Against the World," "Ghosts of Abu Ghraib," "The Farm: Angola, USA," and "What Happened, Miss Simone?," followed Times journalists during the first year of Trump's presidency and then some (the last day of shooting in the Times newsroom was just a few weeks ago, on April 16, when the paper won three Pulitzer Prizes). Judging from the trailer above, Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman (who shared in one of the Times Pulitzers as part of the team that's been reporting on the Trump-Russia connection) is destined to emerge as one of the heroes of "The Fourth Estate."

NYT Executive Editor Dean Baquet made the decision to allow Garbus access to the newsroom. An Associated Press report about the doc notes that Baquet ...

... grants the newsroom was "mixed" on having cameras in its midst and that some found it intrusive. But many of the reporters frequently documented include some of the newspaper's page-one regulars: Michael S. Schmidt, Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Mark Mazzetti and Haberman. Many scenes focus on landing scoops and the newsroom conversations over framing a day's news. ... Other scenes focus on the personal toll of keeping up with a relentless news cycle.

Also serving to heighten the drama: the doc's tense, abrasive soundtrack by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (they won the 2010 Best Original Score Oscar for "The Social Network").

"The Fourth Estate" starts its four-episode run on May 27 on Showtime.