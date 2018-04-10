Watch the newest ads on TV from Amazon, American Express, M&M's and more

A few highlights: M&M's hypes three new flavors—crunchy raspberry, crunchy mint and crunchy espresso—and asks us to vote (online) for our favorite. In a spot for Amazon's Echo Dot, Alexa is pressed into service to read a bedtime story about "a magical horse that could fly" to a mother and her daughter. And American Express says "Don't live life without it"—"it" being "the powerful backing of American Express"—in an ad that's all about work-life balance. (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: "Amex's first work out of McGarryBowen speaks to those living the 'hybrid life'").
Today's TV Ad Highlights
