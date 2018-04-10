×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Amazon, American Express, M&M's and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: M&M's hypes three new flavors—crunchy raspberry, crunchy mint and crunchy espresso—and asks us to vote (online) for our favorite. In a spot for Amazon's Echo Dot, Alexa is pressed into service to read a bedtime story about "a magical horse that could fly" to a mother and her daughter. And American Express says "Don't live life without it"—"it" being "the powerful backing of American Express"—in an ad that's all about work-life balance. (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory on the campaign: "Amex's first work out of McGarryBowen speaks to those living the 'hybrid life'").

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Do More With 7UP: Taco Tuesday
7UP: Do More With 7UP: Taco Tuesday
Premiered on: Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E!
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Pampered
M&M's: Pampered
Premiered on: Law & Order, TNT
M&M's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 410,883,300 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,976,617 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.16
Attention Index: 126 (26% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Balancing the Balance
American Express: Balancing the Balance
Premiered on: MSNBC Live With Hallie Jackson, MSNBC
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 116,743,818 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,801,292 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.94
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Dive of Despair
Apartments.com: Dive of Despair
Premiered on: The Amazing World of Gumball, Cartoon Network
Apartments.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 347,715,375 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,011,586 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.01
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Alexa Moments: Story Time
Amazon Echo: Alexa Moments: Story Time
Premiered on: Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, OXYGEN
Amazon Echo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 139,804,991 (43% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,509,128 (36% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.21
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
