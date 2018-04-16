×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Apple, Hennessy, State Farm and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Hennessy tells the story of lengendary track cyclist Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor in an ad that asks "What are you chasing?" A State Farm commercial starring Chris Paul and Oscar Nuñez examines what we mean when we say two people have "chemistry." And an Apple spot for its new red iPhone (background: "Seeing Red: Apple's iPhone 8 gets new hue") has an insanely catchy soundtrack: "That's It (I'm Crazy)," by New York duo Sofi Tukker.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Red
Apple iPhone: Red
Premiered on: NHL Hockey, USA Network
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,004,402,727 (44% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $48,295,594 (50% of industry)
Attention Score: 82.38
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Teammates
State Farm: Teammates
Premiered on: NBA Countdown, ABC
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,380,653,653 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $58,514,455 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.20
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
Major Taylor
Hennessy: Major Taylor
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Hennessy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 248,277,910 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,942,908 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.89
Attention Index: 119 (19% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wins and Losses
Kaiser Permanente: Wins and Losses
Premiered on: NBA GameTime, NBA TV
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
We Have Your Back
American Express: We Have Your Back
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, TNT
American Express data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 514,582,592 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,713,939 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 83.81
Attention Index: 52 (48% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
