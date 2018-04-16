Watch the newest ads on TV from Apple, Hennessy, State Farm and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Hennessy tells the story of lengendary track cyclist Marshall Walter "Major" Taylor in an ad that asks "What are you chasing?" A State Farm commercial starring Chris Paul and Oscar Nuñez examines what we mean when we say two people have "chemistry." And an Apple spot for its new red iPhone (background: "Seeing Red: Apple's iPhone 8 gets new hue") has an insanely catchy soundtrack: "That's It (I'm Crazy)," by New York duo Sofi Tukker.