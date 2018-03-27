Watch the newest ads on TV from Chobani, Gatorade, Diet Pepsi and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George takes a gulp of Gatorade Flow—and gets into the flow. In a nostalgic ad, Diet Pepsi calls attention to its appeal across generations. And Chobani celebrates the fictional "FlipLand," which is a "place that is full of surprises, with hapiness to spare"; visit the URL it promotes—chobani.com/flip—and you can get a coupon for 50 cents off a container of Chobani's Flip snack.
