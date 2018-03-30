Watch the newest ads on TV from Dunkin' Donuts, Bud, Burger King and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Dunkin' Donuts wants you to now that its Go2s deals are "made for go-getters." Budweiser says "You don't just drink Budweiser. You clench it. You spill it. You spray it. ..." (At least while watching baseball.) And Burger King blindfolds some of its customers and asks them to do something a little weird. (Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz shares a related ad and the backstory on the campaign: "Burger King stages a silly debate to debut its latest offering, the Sourdough King.")