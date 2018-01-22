Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Facebook, Bud Light, Apple and More

A few highlights: A pep talk delivered in Bud Light's "Game of Thrones"-inspired universe starts and ends with (of course) "Dilly dilly!" (For background, see E.J. Schultz's December report on the ongoing campaign: "'Dilly Dilly' Touchdown: Bud Light to Bring its Catchphrase to the Super Bowl.") In its latest "Shot on iPhone" ad, Apple calls attention to the Portrait Lighting feature on the iPhone X (Alexandra Jardine previewed the spot on Creativity: "Apple Promotes iPhone X Selfies to the Poetry of Muhammad Ali"). And Facebook hypes "Tom vs Time," a new Facebook Watch docu-series starring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
