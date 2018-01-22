Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Facebook, Bud Light, Apple and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A pep talk delivered in Bud Light's "Game of Thrones"-inspired universe starts and ends with (of course) "Dilly dilly!" (For background, see E.J. Schultz's December report on the ongoing campaign: "'Dilly Dilly' Touchdown: Bud Light to Bring its Catchphrase to the Super Bowl.") In its latest "Shot on iPhone" ad, Apple calls attention to the Portrait Lighting feature on the iPhone X (Alexandra Jardine previewed the spot on Creativity: "Apple Promotes iPhone X Selfies to the Poetry of Muhammad Ali"). And Facebook hypes "Tom vs Time," a new Facebook Watch docu-series starring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.