×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the newest ads on TV from Google, Apple, Sandals Resorts and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Sandals Resorts asks "What is love?"—and then offers a whole bunch of answers in 30 seconds. Apple presents up a sort of anti-ode to homework (Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz serves up a longer version of the ad along the backstory on the campaign: "Kids make mind-boggling mischief in Apple's education-focused ad"). And Sia, who briefly popped up in a previous spot for Google Assistant, now gets a Google Assistant commercial all to herself.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Homework
Apple iPad: Homework
Premiered on: Outrageous Acts of Science, Science Channel
Apple iPad data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 10,220,791 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,001,410 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.35
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Hey Google: Flowers
Google: Hey Google: Flowers
Premiered on: Star, FOX
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 278,059,617 (19% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $20,547,990 (78% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.51
Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Great Cup of Colombian Coffee
Juan Valdez Café: Great Cup of Colombian Coffee
Premiered on: ATP Tennis, ESPN2
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
What Is Love?
Sandals Resorts: What Is Love?
Premiered on: America's Newsroom, Fox News
Sandals Resorts data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 411,971,528 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,867,741 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.33
Attention Index: 97 (3% more interruptions than avg.)
Photo Shoot
Stein Mart: Photo Shoot
Premiered on: Law & Order, ION
Stein Mart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 312,581,761 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,190,332 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.52
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US