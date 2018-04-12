Watch the newest ads on TV from Google, Lincoln, Grubhub and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Lincoln Motor Company promotes the fact that buying a new Lincoln entitles you to complimentary pickup and delivery of your vehicle for servicing. Kohl's wants you to "refresh your essentials"—including your denim, sneakers and small kitchen appliances—during its weekend sale. And Google thinks you should "Make Google snooze it," "Make Google brew it" and "Make Google news it" as part of your morning routine (with some help from the Google Assistant).