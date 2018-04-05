Watch the newest ads on TV from Google, AT&T, Starbucks and more
Published on .
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: Turns out NBA star Kevin Durant is super interested in the upcoming royal wedding, but is worried about waking up in time to watch it—so he'll "make Google do it" (by setting an alarm through Google Assistant). In a B2B ad, AT&T says it provides "edge-to-edge intelligence covering virtually every part of your retail business." And Starbucks thinks you just might enjoy an iced blonde double Americano—or an iced blonde triple Americano, or maybe an iced blonde quad Americano.
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Paramount Network
Jack in the Box data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 108,357,727 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $475,206 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.97
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
