Watch the newest ads on TV from Google, AT&T, Starbucks and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Turns out NBA star Kevin Durant is super interested in the upcoming royal wedding, but is worried about waking up in time to watch it—so he'll "make Google do it" (by setting an alarm through Google Assistant). In a B2B ad, AT&T says it provides "edge-to-edge intelligence covering virtually every part of your retail business." And Starbucks thinks you just might enjoy an iced blonde double Americano—or an iced blonde triple Americano, or maybe an iced blonde quad Americano.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Royal Wedding
Google: Royal Wedding
Premiered on: Suits, USA Network
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 381,001,848 (26% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,370,641 (76% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.64
Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)
Six Months
Cerveza Pacifico: Six Months
Premiered on: NFL Live, ESPN2
Cerveza Pacifico data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 87,346,726 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,445,896 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.90
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Edge-to-Edge Intelligence: Retail
AT&T Business: Edge-to-Edge Intelligence: Retail
Premiered on: UEFA Champions League Soccer, Fox Sports 1
AT&T Business data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 192,112,060 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,097,372 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.43
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Iced Blonde Americano March
Starbucks: Iced Blonde Americano March
Premiered on: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC
Starbucks data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 81,259,651 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $349,441 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.60
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Third One Today
Jack in the Box: Third One Today
Premiered on: Two and a Half Men, Paramount Network
Jack in the Box data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 108,357,727 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $475,206 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.97
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

