Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Hershey's, Toyota, Esurance and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A woman has a total meltdown over a dent in her car's front bumper—until she gets an app notification from Esurance within a day of her fender-bender that reads "Your claim has been paid!" NASCAR star Denny Hamlin makes a cameo appearance in a Toyota ad that tells the story of a little boy who dreams of being a race-car driver himself. And in a Winter Olympics-themed ad, eight-time medalist (in short track speed skating) Apolo Ohno wordlessly reveals that he keeps his Hershey's Gold stash in (of course) his personal trophy room.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Vibrations
Toyota: Vibrations
Premiered on: 2018 Daytona 500, FOX
Toyota data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,442,355,199 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $106,401,912 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.31
Attention Index: 88 (12% more interruptions than avg.)
Make Your Idea Real Like Danica Patrick
GoDaddy: Make Your Idea Real Like Danica Patrick
Premiered on: Xploration Earth 2050, FOX
GoDaddy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 571,178,725 (51% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,736,698 (42% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.43
Attention Index: 129 (29% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Won't Last Long
Esurance: Won't Last Long
Premiered on: The EE British Academy Film Awards 2018, BBC America
Esurance data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 937,567,742 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,013,575 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.42
Attention Index: 133 (33% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Camp Songs
Busch Beer: Camp Songs
Premiered on: Xploration Earth 2050, FOX
Busch Beer data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 48,953,851 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,835,397 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.62
Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Trophy Case
Hershey's: Trophy Case
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC
Hershey's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,672,410,664 (20% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,948,852 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.49
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
