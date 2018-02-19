Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Hershey's, Toyota, Esurance and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A woman has a total meltdown over a dent in her car's front bumper—until she gets an app notification from Esurance within a day of her fender-bender that reads "Your claim has been paid!" NASCAR star Denny Hamlin makes a cameo appearance in a Toyota ad that tells the story of a little boy who dreams of being a race-car driver himself. And in a Winter Olympics-themed ad, eight-time medalist (in short track speed skating) Apolo Ohno wordlessly reveals that he keeps his Hershey's Gold stash in (of course) his personal trophy room.