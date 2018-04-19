Watch the newest ads on TV from Hilton Hotels, Wendy's, Wayfair and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Hilton Hotels & Resorts wants you to get "another day in paradise" by taking advantage of its current special offers as you plan your summer getaway. Guitar Center highlights the story of Jordan Scharff, lead guitarist in the "Saturday Night Live" house band (and a Guitar Center customer). And Wendy's wants to "take you Southwest (figuratively)"; all you need to do is order its Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad. (No word about what you should do if you're already in the Southwest.)