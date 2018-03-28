Watch the newest ads on TV from Lexus, Barbasol, JC Penney and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: JC Penney is promoting a "Sweet Savings" chocolate bar—available only in its stores this Friday and Saturday—containing a "mystery coupon" that can yield an extra 50 percent off sale prices. Barbasol, the shaving cream brand, says that it's a "no-brainer" that it's "finally making razors." And in a Lexus ad, a smiling woman luxuriates in her Lexus as an announcer says "Look at you—the world is your oyster. You're going places." But a knock on her window reveals that she's not going alone.