Watch the newest ads on TV from Mazda, Planet Fitness, Canada Dry and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A musclehead is totally unsatisfied with the insufficient number of mirrors at Planet Fitness because it affects his ability to stare at his own hotness. Canada Dry hypes its new Ginger Ale and Lemonade beverage. And Mazda, which serves up a goose-bump-inducing montage of various people living their lives with passion, wants you to "spread your wings."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Innovative Learning
Verizon: Innovative Learning
Premiered on: 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TBS
Verizon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,019,411,390 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,237,569 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.51
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Feel Alive
Mazda: Feel Alive
Premiered on: Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Fox Sports 1
Mazda data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 126,290,853 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,759,608 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.50
Attention Index: 107 (7% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Nirvana
Canada Dry: Nirvana
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Canada Dry data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 228,034,901 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,457,000 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.71
Attention Index: 130 (30% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Walk It Out
Rover.com: Walk It Out
Premiered on: Overhaulin', Velocity
Rover.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 163,801,111 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,476,231 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.11
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Mirrors
Planet Fitness: Mirrors
Premiered on: Today, NBC
Planet Fitness data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 131,238,262 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $764,664 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.34
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

