Watch the newest ads on TV from Nissan, Pier 1, Burger King and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: In an ad for the 2018 Nissan Leaf and its Intelligent Mobility system, Nissan says that it doesn't just make cars, it makes "technology that moves people." Burger King hypes the budget-friendly offerings on its King $aving$ Menu, including a 79-cent sausage biscuit. And Pier 1 wants you to fill your home with things that make it say "This is me."

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Intelligent Mobility
Nissan: Intelligent Mobility
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
Nissan data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,224,868,672 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,039,033 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.91
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Success Defined
RBC: Success Defined
Premiered on: Golf Central Pregame, Golf
RBC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,529,999 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,760 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 97.18
Attention Index: 164 (64% fewer interruptions than avg.)
What Makes a Home?
Pier 1 Imports: What Makes a Home?
Premiered on: The Price Is Right, CBS
Pier 1 Imports data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,821,570 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,109 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.93
Attention Index: 154 (54% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Together
PGA TOUR: Together
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
PGA TOUR data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 147,631,111 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,071,213 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.26
Attention Index: 75 (25% more interruptions than avg.)
Breakfast Just Got Better
Burger King: Breakfast Just Got Better
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Burger King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,103,310,172 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $26,445,221 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.15
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
