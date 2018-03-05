Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Rolex, Google, Samsung and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend—specifically during Sunday's Oscars telecast.

A few highlights: Celebrities including John Legend and Sia help Google promote its Google Assistant (Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: "Helpless Stars Ask Google for Help in Brand's Oscars Ad"). Samsung challenges you to "make something"—and to make its commercial saying that, the brand enlisted Oscar-nominated director Dee Rees and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Ad Age's George Slefo has the backstory on that: "Samsung's Oscars Ad Leverages Talent of This Year's Nominated Women"). And continuing the star-studded theme, Rolex celebrates the art of storytelling with directors Martin Scorsese, Kathryn Bigelow, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Cameron.