Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Rolex, Google, Samsung and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend—specifically during Sunday's Oscars telecast.

A few highlights: Celebrities including John Legend and Sia help Google promote its Google Assistant (Ad Age Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory: "Helpless Stars Ask Google for Help in Brand's Oscars Ad"). Samsung challenges you to "make something"—and to make its commercial saying that, the brand enlisted Oscar-nominated director Dee Rees and cinematographer Rachel Morrison (Ad Age's George Slefo has the backstory on that: "Samsung's Oscars Ad Leverages Talent of This Year's Nominated Women"). And continuing the star-studded theme, Rolex celebrates the art of storytelling with directors Martin Scorsese, Kathryn Bigelow, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and James Cameron.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Choose Go
Nike: Choose Go
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Nike data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 157,755,860 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,396,204 (63% of industry)
Attention Score: 67.60
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)
Hey Google: A Million Things Made Easier
Google: Hey Google: A Million Things Made Easier
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Google data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 27,827,923 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,900,000 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.72
Attention Index: 141 (41% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Make It Yours
Samsung Mobile: Make It Yours
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Samsung Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,185,232,274 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $63,239,265 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.73
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
Rolex Celebrates the Art of Storytelling
Rolex: Rolex Celebrates the Art of Storytelling
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Rolex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 66,967,815 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,318,318 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.33
Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)
The Walmart Box: Dee Rees
Walmart: The Walmart Box: Dee Rees
Premiered on: The Oscars, ABC
Walmart data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,229,714,293 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $71,172,193 (53% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.27
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

