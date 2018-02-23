Watch the Newest Ads on TV From T-Mobile, Honda, United Airlines and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.
A few highlights: United Airlines serves up a fresh cut of an ad that's part of its continuing campaign starring Winter Olympics athletes (United is an official sponsor of Team USA). In a T-Mobile commercial, a kid who should have been studying gets busted when he shares a shot of himself partying at the beach (turns out his mom follows him on Instagram). And Honda brings back Pompous Albert, an Internet-famous cat it used in an online campaign last year, with a 30-second TV spot that's basically a slightly shorter version of what's already run on Honda's social channels.
Premiered on: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, USA Network
MetroPCS data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,303,312,161 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,073,226 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.55
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.