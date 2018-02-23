Watch the Newest Ads on TV From T-Mobile, Honda, United Airlines and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: United Airlines serves up a fresh cut of an ad that's part of its continuing campaign starring Winter Olympics athletes (United is an official sponsor of Team USA). In a T-Mobile commercial, a kid who should have been studying gets busted when he shares a shot of himself partying at the beach (turns out his mom follows him on Instagram). And Honda brings back Pompous Albert, an Internet-famous cat it used in an online campaign last year, with a 30-second TV spot that's basically a slightly shorter version of what's already run on Honda's social channels.