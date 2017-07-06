Watch the Newest Ads on TV From T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Ace Hardware and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a (lousy) babysitter reveals all kinds of hidden fees to a blindsided couple in a T-Mobile ad. An announcer in a Ram Trucks commercial says "Long live the fearless" as paragliders (being towed by Ram Trucks, of course) slice through desert air. And a PSA from an organization called Stop the Texts, Stop the Wrecks points out that the average text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds -- which is, tragically, just long enough for a Bigfoot hunter to miss the beast.