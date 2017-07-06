×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From T-Mobile, Ram Trucks, Ace Hardware and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a (lousy) babysitter reveals all kinds of hidden fees to a blindsided couple in a T-Mobile ad. An announcer in a Ram Trucks commercial says "Long live the fearless" as paragliders (being towed by Ram Trucks, of course) slice through desert air. And a PSA from an organization called Stop the Texts, Stop the Wrecks points out that the average text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds -- which is, tragically, just long enough for a Bigfoot hunter to miss the beast.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Babysitter T-Mobile: Babysitter
Network: ABC
Show: The Goldbergs
Primetime Airing: Jul. 5, 8:11 pm ET
Paramotor Ram Trucks: Paramotor
Network: ESPN2
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Jul. 5, 8:54 pm ET
Bigfoot Stop the Texts, Stop the Wrecks: Bigfoot
Network: Golf
Show: Champions Tour Learning Center
Airing Date: Jul. 5, 1:46 pm ET
The ACE Extra Mile Promise ACE Hardware: The ACE Extra Mile Promise
Network: Golf
Show: Golf Central
Primetime Airing: Jul. 5, 9:36 pm ET
Never Ending Value for Lunch Olive Garden: Never Ending Value for Lunch
Network: Weather Channel
Show: AMHQ Early
Primetime Airing: Jul. 5, 9:04 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Tech Reviewers Samsung Mobile: Tech Reviewers
Online Views: 5,039,979
Social Actions: 27,642
SpotShare: 15.36%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 966,318
Social Actions: 49,536
SpotShare: 10.24%
Backstory: Truck State Farm: Backstory: Truck
Online Views: 2,949,752
Social Actions: 17,372
SpotShare: 9.19%
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 76,629
Social Actions: 19,616
SpotShare: 3.41%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 768,790
Social Actions: 6,709
SpotShare: 2.75%
