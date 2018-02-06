×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Visa, H&R Block, Kia and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Jon "Mad Men" Hamm shows up in another H&R Block commercial to urge a coworker—who's elaboratedly dressed for a movie role—to have her taxes reviewed by an expert before she files. Diet Coke shows off one of its new flavors, Feisty Cherry, as a part of its continuing rebranding campaign. And Brazilian auto-racing legend Emerson Fittipaldi stars in a fresh cut of a Kia ad—part of a campaign that formally launched during the Super Bowl.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
What Every Racer Needs
Kia: What Every Racer Needs
Premiered on: Pro Football Talk, NBC Sports
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 788,803,806 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,138,030 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.51
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Like What You Like
Diet Coke: Like What You Like
Premiered on: Gravity, FX
Diet Coke data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 199,510,432 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,619,042 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.33
Attention Index: 159 (59% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Faster Is Better
VISA: Faster Is Better
Premiered on: The Best of the U.S: The 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC
VISA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 473,222,426 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,814,477 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.15
Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)
Opening Doors
Redfin: Opening Doors
Premiered on: Life Today With James Robison, CW
Redfin data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 7,573,761 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $173,733 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.53
Attention Index: 121 (21% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Nice
H&R Block: Nice
Premiered on: NCIS, USA Network
H&R Block data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,892,794,645 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $46,443,893 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.37
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US