Watch the Newest Ads on TV From VW, Facebook, McDonald's and More

A few highlights: A series of terrible things—including workplace accidents and medical malpractice—befall random people in a TurboTax commercial, but in every case there's also good news: "At least your taxes are free" (if you use TurboTax, that is). Apple serves up a fresh 90-second cut of an inspiring commercial about how people have used Apple Watch to improve (and even save) their lives (a longer version debuted online last fall). And a meteor is hurtling toward an unspecified "metro area" in a darkly comic new Volkswagen ad—but a couple realizes how much room they have in their spacious VW Tiguan, so they keep delaying their getaway so they can grab more "essentials" from the home they're abandoning.
Today's TV Ad Highlights
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV AdsTV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.