Watch the Newest Ads on TV From VW, Facebook, McDonald's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A series of terrible things—including workplace accidents and medical malpractice—befall random people in a TurboTax commercial, but in every case there's also good news: "At least your taxes are free" (if you use TurboTax, that is). Apple serves up a fresh 90-second cut of an inspiring commercial about how people have used Apple Watch to improve (and even save) their lives (a longer version debuted online last fall). And a meteor is hurtling toward an unspecified "metro area" in a darkly comic new Volkswagen ad—but a couple realizes how much room they have in their spacious VW Tiguan, so they keep delaying their getaway so they can grab more "essentials" from the home they're abandoning.