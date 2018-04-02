Watch the newest ads on TV from Wendy's, Snapchat, Google and more
Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: In a Wendy's spot that takes a meta approach, starting with on-screen text that reads "Another Wendy's commercial?" followed by "Yeah, we bought lots of air time," the fast feeder has something to say about the beef it uses in its burgers. Snapchat calls itself "a camera where how you feel matters more than how you look." And Always says that it wants to change the fact that "At puberty, the fear of failure can be paralyzing for girls" in an ad that ends with the tagline "Try. Fail. Learn. Keeping going #LikeaGirl."
Premiered on: 2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament, TBS
Wendy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,673,140,206 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,114,600 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.54
Attention Index: 67 (33% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.