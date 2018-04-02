Watch the newest ads on TV from Wendy's, Snapchat, Google and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: In a Wendy's spot that takes a meta approach, starting with on-screen text that reads "Another Wendy's commercial?" followed by "Yeah, we bought lots of air time," the fast feeder has something to say about the beef it uses in its burgers. Snapchat calls itself "a camera where how you feel matters more than how you look." And Always says that it wants to change the fact that "At puberty, the fear of failure can be paralyzing for girls" in an ad that ends with the tagline "Try. Fail. Learn. Keeping going #LikeaGirl."