'Mistakes were made': What GQ has to say about its latest cover

The June 2018 'Comedy Issue' of GQ. Credit: Condé Nast

Awhile back, you might remember, Vanity Fair suffered a cover, uh, misadventure. (To jog your memory: "Three hands, three legs? Fans spot Vanity Fair photoshoot fail," via The Guardian.)

As it happens, GQ, Vanity Fair's Condé Nast sibling, definitely remembers.

To front its annual Comedy Issue, the men's monthly lured Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman to a photo studio. The resulting cover looks totally perfect to us.

And yet, as the magazine's editors write in a post titled "Mistakes were made" ...

GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know. Our intention was to celebrate the three super-funny superstars, who are all that is smart and perceptive and riotous and necessary in comedy right now. We deeply regret that the results violated GQ's rigorous standards of editorial excellence and the laws of nature. In an effort to ensure that an error of this magnitude never happens again, and because this sounds like the right thing to say, GQ will be conducting a thorough internal audit of our cover-development process. To demonstrate our commitment to transparency, we will release the results of the review, quietly, in 17 months, on Medium.

Actually, come to think of it, we did spot one flaw on GQ's cover: the type that screams "COMEDY ISSUE" (it would have been funnier without pointing out it's funny). But contingent upon the release of the results of your internal audit, we provisionally forgive you, GQ.