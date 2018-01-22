White House Comment Line Message Changed to Audio Attack Ad Blaming Dems for the Shutdown

On Day 3 of the U.S. Government shutdown, Republicans and Democrats are hard at work ... blaming each other for the shutdown. The Guardian notes that the Trump Administration is taking a novel approach to the blame game, turning the White House comment line, 202-456-1111, into essentially an attack ad. The Guardian recorded and posted the full audio—see the paper's YouTube video version above—but the key line of the out-of-office message is: "Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today, because congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate."