Who Wore It Best? The Daily News or the New York Post?

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, May 30:

What keeps you awake at night? The whole Trump-Russia thing? (See No. 1, below.) The United States' deteriorating relationships with its European allies? (No. 3.) A stomach ache and/or headache from eating too many champagne popsicles? (No. 2.) If you anwered "yes" to any of the above ... WRONG. The correct answer is nothing. Nothing keeps you awake at night (see No. 7). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. It never ends. "Russian government officials discussed having potentially 'derogatory' information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and some of his top aides in conversations intercepted by US intelligence during the 2016 election, according to two former intelligence officials and a congressional source," per a CNN report by Pamela Brown, Jim Sciutto and Dana Bash. The information was "financial in nature and said the discussion centered on whether the Russians had leverage over Trump's inner circle. ... But the sources ... cautioned the Russian claims to one another 'could have been exaggerated or even made up' as part of a disinformation campaign that the Russians did during the election."

2. "Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay" --a tweet from @IvankaTrumpHQ ("The official Twitter of the Ivanka Trump brand"), that, uh, didn't go over so well. "Need something stronger than champagne" and "My father did not spend two years in service to America so you could use a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers as a BRANDING OPPORTUNITY" and "Let them eat cake" are among the printable tweets in response to Ivanka's champagne wishes. See also: "Ivanka Hopes You Had a Nice Memorial Day With Your Champagne Popsicles," via Jezebel.

3. Oh dear. "Trump Blasts Germany Again as Merkel, Modi Cite Mutual Values," per Bloomberg News.

+ flashback (to Sunday): "Angela Merkel says Germany can no longer rely on Donald Trump's America: 'We Europeans must take our destiny into our own hands'"

4. Nice timing! "Trump's communications director is out as larger shakeup looms," per Politico's Daniel Lippman and Alex Isenstadt, who note that Mike Dubke actually "resigned in a private meeting with the president on May 18, and Trump accepted immediately, Dubke said in an interview, adding that he offered to stay through the president's first foreign trip to ensure there was a smooth transition as he exited." Dubke also told Politico he expects to return to Black Rock Group, his communications/PR shop.

5. Who wore it best? (Or worst?)

6. In "meh" Memorial Day weekend movie news: "Box Office: 'Pirates 5' Clears $77M in U.S.; 'Baywatch' Capsizes With $23M," per The Hollywood Reporter's Pamela McClintock, who notes that "Overall, Memorial Day weekend revenue at the domestic box office fell to its lowest level in 18 years, or $176 million, according to preliminary estimates from comScore."

7. And finally, what keeps you awake at night?

Sec. Mattis on what keeps him awake at night pic.twitter.com/KtNgTfYeB2 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 28, 2017

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, Nat Ives, Judy Pollack, George Slefo, Jessica Wohl and Chen Wu for their media roundup suggestions.

