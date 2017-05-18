Who Wore It Best? Mad Magazine or Time?

Most Popular

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Thursday, May 18:

Strapped for time? Here's your executive summary in one sentence: Roger Ailes is dead, Alex Jones is sorry, Donald Trump is not sorry and Mad Magazine is mad -- or at least annoyed. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. Fox News founder and former CEO Roger Ailes has died at age 77. Here's why it's weird to say "RIP."

2. In the wake of the Justice Department's widely praised appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign, the Chicago Tribune published an editorial titled "And now, a special counsel. How Trump still could save his disaster-prone presidency." A key passage (emphasis mine):

House and Senate committees also are investigating. These quests will play out over time. While the appointment of a special counsel always raises the profile of an investigation, it doesn't necessarily change how FBI or other federal agents operate. Whatever their trajectory, Trump had better stay out of the way. That's elemental advice we shouldn't have to provide to a president.

3. Because of course:

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special counsel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

4. Who wore it best?

Once More, With Stealing Dept.

TIME MAGAZINE RIPS OFF MAD MAGAZINE?https://t.co/dWYykrr4tJ pic.twitter.com/bfYrj2DpUb — MAD Magazine (@MADmagazine) May 18, 2017

5. In real fake news news -- er, real news about fake news: "InfoWars' Alex Jones apologizes for saying Chobani supports 'migrant rapists'." Or, as the A.V. Club puts it: "Yogurt-peddling globalists force Alex Jones to apologize." As Kyle Ryan writes,

What with an insidious cabal of SJWs hell-bent on illegally removing the God Emperor and the untimely death of a media titan brought down by globalist scum, this is exactly when we need a red-pilled warrior like Alex Jones focusing on chopping off the tendrils of the deep state that seeks to control our every move. But no, he has to kowtow to some foreigner simply because Infowars spread a patently false and inflammatory story and made the "victim" the target of racist threats and harmed the the company he owns!

6. YES. THIS. VERY THIS.

What a year the last few days have been, huh? https://t.co/TAxf0CZ5Gr pic.twitter.com/2pA3Qw1wDD — NYT Media (@nytmedia) May 18, 2017

7. And finally, in viral media news, this "Star Trek: Discovery - First Look Trailer" video posted on YouTube has racked up nearly two million views in less than 24 hours and is No. 1 on YouTube's "Trending" ranking this morning:

Thank you to Ann-Christine Diaz, Laurel Wentz, Jessica Wohl and Chen Wu for their help with today's roundup.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.