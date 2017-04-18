Why the Heck Did Bustle Buy Faded Millennial Publisher Elite Daily?

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Tuesday, April 18:

Today's media scan is somehow, almost miraculously, Trump-free. Because there's simply too much important stuff going on involving a nearly naked caveman (No. 2), a faded millennial publisher (No. 3), "Papa Bear" Bill O'Reilly (No. 1) and sexless pregnancy (No. 7). Anyway, let's get started ...

1. If you happen to be in Manhattan today, keep your eye on the sky -- and the plaza in front of 1211 Avenue of the Americas:

Planned for Tuesday: the women's group Ultraviolet is leading a protest outside Fox News HQ, calling for O'Reilly's ouster. — Emily Steel (@emilysteel) April 17, 2017

The group also has commissioned a plane to fly around NYC w the banner: "FOX: #DROPOREILLY, THE SEXUAL PREDATOR." — Emily Steel (@emilysteel) April 17, 2017

Emily Steel is a New York Times reporter who coauthored, with Michael S. Schmidt, the April 1 scoop that Bill O'Reilly and Fox News had paid out $13 million in sexual harassment settlements over the years.

2. The best headline to come out of the Boston Marathon is courtesy of Runner's World: "Nearly Naked Caveman Crushes Boston Marathon"

3. Facebook is on the defensive over the latest horrific crime posted to its site via video: the Easter Sunday murder of an elderly man in Cleveland (as mentioned in yesterday's media roundup). Late Monday afternoon, Facebook VP-Global Operations Justin Osofsky, in a blog post titled "Community Standards and Reporting," wrote that the company is "working on improving our review processes. Currently, thousands of people around the world review the millions of items that are reported to us every week in more than 40 languages." Osofsky also included this timeline of Facebook's response to the Sunday murder videos:

Timeline of Events

11:09AM PDT -- First video, of intent to murder, uploaded. Not reported to Facebook.

11:11AM PDT -- Second video, of shooting, uploaded.

11:22AM PDT -- Suspect confesses to murder while using Live, is live for 5 minutes.

11:27AM PDT -- Live ends, and Live video is first reported shortly after.

12:59PM PDT -- Video of shooting is first reported.

1:22PM PDT -- Suspect's account disabled; all videos no longer visible to public.

4. Speaking of Facebook, the Facebook-centric, millennial-targeting online/social publisher Elite Daily was hot (the Daily Mail purchased the site in 2015 for a reported $40+ million) -- and then it was not ("Two years after buying Elite Daily, the Daily Mail says the Facebook publisher is worthless," per Recode last December). So why did Bustle announce on Monday that it's acquiring Elite Daily for an "undisclosed" mix of cash and stock (read: fire sale)? Digiday's Max Willens offers some insight by way of an interview with Bustle CEO Bryan Goldberg and Bustle Digital Group Editor-in-Chief Kate Ward. Goldberg starts by saying "I thought it was a good match for this company. Young people love this brand. The social footprint is massive." But the main reason comes via a Goldberg soundbite included in Digiday's self-spoiler headline: "'They're putting up big numbers with original video': Why Bustle bought Elite Daily."

5. This is helpful (for anyone trying to make sense of the news out of the UK this morning): "Reality Check: How do you call an early election?," via the BBC.

6. This is kind of awesome: NBC's "The Good Place" included a glimpse of a BuzzFeed-esque site called NewsGlop in its eighth episode and somebody on Twitter noticed. Be sure to click through the short slideshow embedded in this tweet to fully appreciate headlines including "11 Bicycles that Look Like 8 Cats" and "This Video of a Juggalo Using an ATM Will Make You Rethink Everything You Thought You Knew About the Krebs Citric Acid Cycle."

Just a friendly reminder of how many amazing details are in this one-second shot from "The Good Place" S1E8 pic.twitter.com/IekcEPB4zP — Ari Scott (@ariscott) April 18, 2017

7. And finally, over on the real BuzzFeed, "37 Things People Wish They'd Learned In Sex Ed" and "Here's How You Can Get Pregnant Without Having Sex" are, respectively, No. 1 and No. 5 on its "Trending Now" chart this morning.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.