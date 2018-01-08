And the Winner of the Golden Globes GIF of the Night Goes to ...

James, refusing to be Kanye'd by Tommy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/FY6oSpyU7K— Samantha Highfill (@samhighfill) January 8, 2018
The GIF-worthy moment came early in the evening, when Franco, the just-announced winner of Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, called Tommy Wiseau—the real-life character Franco plays in "The Disaster Artist"—to the stage. (Wiseau is the director and star of "The Room," a 2004 cult low-budget thriller that is legendarily terrible. "The Disaster Artist" is about the making of that anti-masterpiece.) Wiseau apparently assumed he'd get to say a few a few words, but Franco had a different plan. And honestly, it was hard to actually listen to Franco's speech because of the distracting subtext: Would Wiseau try to commandeer the mic again? Would a wrestling match ensue? Would Franco graciously cede the mic at the end? (Spoilers: no, no and no.) If you must, you can watch the drama unfold in non-GIF form below.
Oh, and FYI: "Tommy Wiseau reveals what he would have said on stage at the Golden Globes," per The Los Angeles Times.