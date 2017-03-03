WPP's Sir Martin Sorrell Reveals What Keeps Him Awake at Night

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Friday, March 3:

We close out the week with a rarity: a Trump-free media scan. Granted, one of the items below (No. 2) is Trump-adjacent, but it involves Mike Pence's conduct before he became Trump's VP -- so let's not officially count it as a Trump item, OK? OK. Anyway, let's get started ...

1. "Time Inc. is a week away from seeing what five potential suitors may offer to buy the whole company -- but its management is still pressing ahead with its own digital efforts," Keith Kelly reports in this morning's New York Post. "On Thursday, it launched Well Done, a social media brand created for food lovers who consume and share videos." Time Inc.'s accouncement offers more details:

The new brand offers a daily, video-only slate of innovative new recipes, food explainers, hacks and food news geared to a social and mobile audience. Well Done launches from the MyRecipes Facebook page, whose audience has doubled since 2016, and it will also debut on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Pinterest channels.

2. Now Vice President Mike Pence has his own private email server scandal. Per an investigation by the Indianapolis Star, as governor of Indiana, "Pence used personal email for state business -- and was hacked." The paper's Tony Cook wrtes that "Emails released to IndyStar in response to a public records request show Pence communicated via his personal AOL account with top advisers on topics ranging from security gates at the governor's residence to the state's response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence's top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges." Also: "Pence's personal account was hacked last summer."

3. "NBC has given a six-episode order to a primetime game show based on segments from Ellen DeGeneres' daytime series," Variety's Oriana Schwindt reports. "The hourlong 'Ellen's Game of Games' will raid the cupboards of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' drawing from a well of games like 'What's in the Box?' and "Know or Go?'"

4. Politico is out with a must-read story this morning by Christopher Walker headlined "How Anti-Democratic Propaganda Is Taking Over the World" ("Autocrats from Beijing to Moscow are spreading their toxic ideology in more parts of the globe than ever before. And they're much more sophisticated than you think").

5. Via The Guardian: "BBC crew attacked in China and forced to sign confession." John Sudworth of BBC News has a first-person account of the harrowing ordeal here.

6. Via Business Insider: "The CEO of the world's biggest ad company says Amazon -- not his 3-month-old daughter -- is what keeps him up worrying at night." BI's Lara O'Reilly writes,

Sorrell often refers to Facebook and Google as "frenemies." WPP works with them as a partner ... but Google and Facebook also threaten advertising agencies because they have the ability to work with clients directly, cutting out the middle man. Amazon's nascent ad business has the ability to do the same.

Disappointingly, O'Reilly doesn't seem to have reached out to Sir Martin's daughter for comment.

7. And finally, New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde tops YouTube's Trending chart this morning, less than 24 hours after releasing the music video for "Green Light." As of this writing, it's already racked up more than four million views.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.