New York Magazine gives the Trump White House the supermarket tabloid cover treatment it deserves

Credit: New York Magazine

"The tabloid cover was the nice handiwork of Design Director Tom Alberty," New York Magazine Editor-in-Chief Adam Moss says in a statement accompanying its release on Instagram. (The issue hits newsstands today.) "A custom blend of Enquirer and Us Weekly styling."

The central figure is, naturally, outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks—the subject of Olivia Nuzzi's cover feature, titled "What Hope Hicks Knows" online (subhed: "The departure of the Trump whisperer has left the White House in even deeper chaos. Which surely pleases some outsiders angling to get back in").

"If the likes of Us Weekly covered government figures the way they cover reality television stars," Moss adds, "Hicks would be a tabloid superstar."

What Moss doesn't mention is that both Us Weekly and the National Enquirer are owned by American Media Inc., whose CEO, David Pecker, is a diehard Trump friend and ally. Last July a New Yorker story about Pecker and AMI by Jeffrey Toobin—"The National Enquirer's Fervor for Trump"—revealed that the tabloid king is pretty shameless about using his publications to promote and protect Trump.

And therein lies the real reason it took New York Mag to give the Trump White House the National Enquirer/Us Weekly treatment it's practically been begging for.