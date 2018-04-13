×
The New York Post and Daily News have graciously summarized Comey's book for you

By Published on .

To bring yourself up to speed on the conversation surrounding former FBI Director James Comey's new memoir, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," you could read something in-depth and thoughtful about it, such as Michiko Kakutani's review in The New York Times.

Or you could read something less in-depth and thoughtful, such as "6 things you should know about the Comey book and the media frenzy around it."

Or, screw it, you could just skim this morning's front pages of New York City's leading tabloids and be done with it:

Credit: New York Post and New York Daily News

