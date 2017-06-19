Grey Promotes Pedersen to Global Creative Chairman, 180 Amsterdam Merges With Kingsday

Per Pedersen. Credit: Grey

Grey has appointed Per Pedersen as global creative chairman. Pedersen served most recently as chairman of the Grey Global Creative Council, a role he will continue to perform. He has been with Grey for more than 25 years: he was co-founder of Uncle Grey in Denmark and served as chief creative officer of Grey Germany before moving to New York in 2010, as deputy worldwide chief creative officer and global leader on Febreze. His work has won over 500 awards, including 67 Cannes Lions.

Sander Volten and Al Moseley. Credit: 180

180 Amsterdam is merging with Dutch digital agency Kingsday to strengthen its integrated offering. The new agency will be known as 180 Kingsday and will be headed by Sander Volten, the current president of Kingsday, who will become CEO. Al Moseley, currently president and chief creative officer at 180 Amsterdam, will step into the role of international president.

Rob Newlan. Credit: Virtue Worldwide

Vice Media's creative agency offering Virtue Worldwide has appointed Rob Newlan as CEO, EMEA. Newlan has spent the last seven years in global leadership roles at Facebook, serving as EMEA regional director, creative shop and working across Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Messenger. Before Facebook, he worked at Unilever, Diageo and Coca-Cola.

Lauren Cooper, Erika Kohnen, Marco Kaye, Hedvig Kushner, Ellery Luse, Helene Dick, Katherine Dorey, Brandon Owens, Christopher Kelley and Saul Metnick. Credit: Barton F. Graf

Barton F. Graf has hired ten new staffers across creative, strategy, account, production and communication. On the creative side they include copywriter Lauren Cooper and art director Erika Kohnen, who join from Deutsch NY. Their recent work for Krylon "The World's Largest Pinterest Yard Sale" won 18 awards last year including a Titanium Lion at Cannes. Marco Kaye, creative director, spent the last six years working freelance and writing for The New Yorker and McSweeney's and has also held posts at Wieden & Kennedy and Google Creative Lab. Hedvig Kushner, senior art director, came from DDB where she worked on Pepsi, Unilever, Electrolux, Cotton, Huawei, Lipton and Breyers. Also new are Christopher Kelley, senior designer, who joins from Saatchi & Saatchi, and Saul Metnick, senior producer, a former freelance photographer. The other new hires are Ellery Luse, strategy director; Helene Dick, strategist; Katherine Dorey, director of corporate communication and Brandon Owens, account director.

Dave Allen. Credit: North

Portland creative agency North has hired Dave Allen as director of artist and music industry advocacy. Allen has worked at eMusic.com, Intel and Apple Music, where he was a member of the artist relations team. This is Allen's second stint with North; he was previously a digital strategy director in 2010. In his new role, he will pioneer a forthcoming music venture and collaborate with artists and their managers to help them seek new revenue streams.

Catherine Allen and Ian Simpson. Credit: Zulu Alpha Kilo

Zulu Alpha Kilo has promoted Catherine Allen and Ian Simpson to creative directors. The pair joined the Canadian shop in November 2015 as associate creative directors. Prior to working at Zulu, they were the team behind Nabob's "Respect the Bean" campaign at Ogilvy, and Kokanee's "The Movie Out Here" at Grip Limited. At Zulu, they have been the creative leads on Bell.

Julie Hart. Credit: Doner London

Doner London has named Julie Hart as head of production. Hart joins Doner from The Bio Agency, where she held the position of program director. In her previous role, Hart was responsible for accounts including British Airways, Three and Premium Credit.

Melissa Maher. Credit: Propac

Plano, Texas-based creative agency Propac has hired Melissa Maher as concept director, a new position. Maher has been in advertising for more than 13 years and began as a copywriter. She has worked with a variety of CPG companies including Hershey's, Clorox and Unilever. Most recently, she handled the Bacardi account while contracting for The Marketing Arm. At Propac, she will work on the Doritos, Lay's, Ruffles, Cheetos and Pepsi accounts along with new business efforts.

Lisa Charlebois. Credit: MXM

Meredith Xcelerated Marketing (MXM), a digital agency within Meredith Corp., has named Lisa Charlebois as executive creative director. She will report to Dan Davenport, creative operations officer, and will oversee the Los Angeles creative department. Prior to joining MXM, Charlebois was VP, group creative director at SapientRazorfish. Before that, she was western region creative director for GolinHarris, and she has held associate creative director positions at Ogilvy & Mather in New York and L.A.