Moreira and Scholler Join We Are Unlimited, Barkley Promotes Esfeld

Chris Moreira and Mark Schöller

We Are Unlimited is appointing Chris Moreira and Mark Schöller as executive creative directors, responsible for creating work for McDonald's U.S. business. Both will report to the agency's Chief Creative Officer, Toygar Bazarkaya. Most recently, Moreira and Schöller were executive creative directors at Saatchi & Saatchi New York, where they were the lead creatives on accounts such as Head & Shoulders, Charter Spectrum, GSK, Tecate and General Mills. The pair met in Australia and have been working together for 10 years at agencies including JWT Sydney, Leo Burnett Sydney, and Crispin Porter + Bogusky Miami. We Are Unlimited is also hiring Augustus Sung and David Stevanov, formerly of Ogilvy Singapore, as associate creative directors, as well as creative duo Kristen Manias and Allison Bulow, who worked most recently at Mcgarrybowen working across clients including Disney Parks, Oscar Mayer, Burt's Bees, and BRITA.

Melany Esfeld Credit: Barkley

Kansas City-based agency Barkley is promoting Melany Esfeld to the role of director of integrated production, Video and Experiential. Esfeld joined Barkley in 2016 and rose through the ranks from senior to executive producer. Prior to Barkley, she started her career at Crispin Porter + Bogusky, then moved to lead the production department Factory Design Labs in Denver. As she starts her new role, Esfeld has pledged the agency to to Free The Bid, the movement to increase seats at the table for women in production.

Tanya Faulkner and Rania Robinson Credit: Quiet Storm

London agency Quiet Storm, whose accounts include worldwide advertising for Haribo, is promoting Tanya Faulkner to managing director, reporting to CEO Rania Robinson. Previously commercial director at Publicis London, Faulkner has worked with brands including Nestlé, Visa, Haribo, Yakult, Asda, William Hill, UBS and Jaguar.

Shawn Shahani Credit: 3AM

3AM, the entertainment marketing agency founded in 2014 as a joint venture between Ridley Scott's RSA Films and Wild Card, is appointing Shawn Shahani as director of strategy. Prior to joining 3AM, Shahani was strategy director at R/GA's Hustle, leading the agency's strategy team and servicing clients such as Beats by Dre and Twentieth Century Fox.

William de Ryk Credit: BarrettSF

BarrettSF is hiring William de Ryk as account director, to work on its Walmart and WWE 2K accounts as well as new business. He joins from Pereira & O'Dell, where he was the account director on the global Coca-Cola Christmas campaign. Other accounts included Wish, Sage and nonprofit work with the Ad Council. He also spent a year at Goodby Silverstein & Partners.